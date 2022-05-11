Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$40.50 to C$35.00. The stock traded as low as C$33.42 and last traded at C$34.67, with a volume of 1003316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.56.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SJR.B. National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$17.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

