Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jonestrading downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SHLX opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,455,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

