Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.08) to GBX 2,570 ($31.69) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.21) to GBX 2,550 ($31.44) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.13) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,349.38.

NYSE SHEL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 117,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,491. Shell has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $29,143,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

