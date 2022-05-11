Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 962937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).
The company has a market cap of £33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 17.86, a current ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)
Featured Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.