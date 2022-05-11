Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 123.19% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 342,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 221.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 150,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.