ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 8%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.96 and last traded at $126.35. Approximately 8,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 448,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.30.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.13 and a beta of 1.50.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $958,124.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 116.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 704,446 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,314,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after purchasing an additional 88,622 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

