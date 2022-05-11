Short Interest in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Rises By 700.0%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

