Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declines By 98.4%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of AWCMY stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 22,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. Alumina has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $6.99.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

