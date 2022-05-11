Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expands By 643.8%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the April 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($51.58) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 561,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,677. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3279 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

