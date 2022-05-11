Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Rises By 659.5%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, an increase of 659.5% from the April 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

GGN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 677,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,226. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 544,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

