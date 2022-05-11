Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Drops By 81.8%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the April 15th total of 77,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Highland Transcend Partners I by 1,771.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,289,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,353 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 216,516 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,741. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Highland Transcend Partners I has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $10.51.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

