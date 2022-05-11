Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 700.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 3,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

