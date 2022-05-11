Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Increases By 1,054.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 1,054.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 4,440,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,017. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGEN Networks Corp. develops and markets software services for the automotive and fleet management industry in the United States. The company provides vehicle tracking and recovery solutions; and direct and secure access to information on the vehicle and the driver's behavior. It offers its software services to automotive dealers, financial institutions, and direct-to-consumer through various commercial and consumer brands.

