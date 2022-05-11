Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Increases By 1,054.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 1,054.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 4,440,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054,017. IGEN Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
IGEN Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGEN Networks (IGEN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for IGEN Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGEN Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.