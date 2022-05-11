Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Expands By 2,893.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 2,893.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,316. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

