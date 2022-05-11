Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Drops By 98.4%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCRY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 13,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.