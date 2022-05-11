Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Expands By 788.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 788.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($73.68) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($81.05) to €78.00 ($82.11) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($68.42) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. 157,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.