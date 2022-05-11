SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

SIBN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The firm has a market cap of $453.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

