SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. SI-BONE updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
SIBN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The firm has a market cap of $453.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.41.
In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on SIBN. Bank of America lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.
About SI-BONE (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.