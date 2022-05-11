Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 21.4% Higher

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating) shares traded up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 174,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 195,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.53 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.87.

Sienna Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is Slättberg project located in southern Sweden.

