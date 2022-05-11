Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 66 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 183.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.03. 1,380,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,839. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

