Sierra Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

ORCL stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. 6,928,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.