Sierra Capital LLC Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.11. 2,664,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.59. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

