Sierra Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of ZFSVF stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $442.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.24. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12 month low of $383.00 and a 12 month high of $502.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

