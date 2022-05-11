Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2,239.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.
NYSEARCA BBCA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60.
