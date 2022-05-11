Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $23.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.50. 2,407,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,558. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.78. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

