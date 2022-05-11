Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $19,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. 42,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,467. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

