Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $119.07 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 96.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after buying an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,332,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,353,000 after buying an additional 1,478,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,468,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,310,000 after buying an additional 693,293 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

