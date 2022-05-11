Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 97,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

