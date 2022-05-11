Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.60-$11.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.60-11.75 EPS.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. 97,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.