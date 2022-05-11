Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.55

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 13427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.