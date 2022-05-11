Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 19,165 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,847,000 after acquiring an additional 503,371 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after purchasing an additional 225,570 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after purchasing an additional 634,567 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

