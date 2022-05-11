Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 24,950 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 144,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 609,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of -102.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

