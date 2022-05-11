Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

ALLY opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

