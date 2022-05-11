Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

