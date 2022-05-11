Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $12.94 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.48 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

