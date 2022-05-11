Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $13.14 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,288 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

NYSE EFX opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.