Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 27,003 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $321.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.40. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $319.06 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

