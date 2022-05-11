Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 16,200 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $90.68 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,031,563.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,455 shares of company stock worth $9,329,265. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

