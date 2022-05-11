Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 18,352 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,352 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

