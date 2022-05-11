Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Director Sells C$1,162,341.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$1,162,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 752,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,084,787.25.

Walter Coles Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$337,440.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Walter Coles Jr. sold 71,407 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.34, for a total value of C$810,041.01.

On Thursday, April 21st, Walter Coles Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.98 per share, with a total value of C$376,391.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total value of C$162,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Coles Jr. sold 64,800 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.06, for a total transaction of C$846,288.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKE shares. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

