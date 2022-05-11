Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.05. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.
Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.
Skeena Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
