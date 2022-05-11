Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down to $8.53

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $8.05. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,711,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

