Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.13.

ZZZ opened at C$26.00 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$245.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

