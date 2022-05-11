SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.12

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 213024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

