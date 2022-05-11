SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Price Down 16% on Disappointing Earnings

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 80,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,738,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,454,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 182,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 168,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $517.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

