Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.66

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 28045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $928.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth about $1,082,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

