Smith Salley & Associates Has $17.32 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after acquiring an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539,896 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after acquiring an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $430.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.22 and its 200 day moving average is $463.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

