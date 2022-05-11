Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.