Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 5,056 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 342,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,321,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

