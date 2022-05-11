Smith Salley & Associates Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 223,534 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 411,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,066,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

