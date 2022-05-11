Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,159 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after buying an additional 173,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,547,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after buying an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 653,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,382,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.