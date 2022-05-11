Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.63. 246,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,238,229. The stock has a market cap of $368.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $131.94 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

