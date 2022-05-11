Smith Salley & Associates Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,773,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,506,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,583,000 after purchasing an additional 38,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,115. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

